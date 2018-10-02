Sources: 350 guns stolen in Memphis intercepted on way to Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Approximately 350 of the guns stolen from an UPS facility in Memphis have been recovered in route to Chicago.

According to CBS News, police in Midlothian, Illinois discovered a U-Haul full of guns in a store parking lot.

They were told one suspect is in custody and another is still at large. It’s unclear if those suspects are the same ones that were caught on camera in Memphis.

Manhunt continues in Midlothian. Two men ran from police. Leaving behind truck filled with guns. One man arrested, another still on the run. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dGE0VU9hpJ — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 1, 2018

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Memphis Police Department began investigating after two men stole some 400 guns from the UPS facility on Brooks Road.

The estimate of 400 stolen firearms makes it one of the largest single gun thefts the ATF has investigated, bureau spokesman Michael Knight said. ATF agents and the Memphis Police Department are reviewing manifests and bills to determine where the guns were shipped from and where they were going.

UPS said in a statement that it is working with law enforcement but does not comment on open investigations.