President Trump speaks to WREG in exclusive interview during campaign stop

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The president is safely on his way back to Washington after a rally in Southaven, Mississippi Tuesday night.

But this was an important stop on his campaign "wish list." In fact, this was his second visit to the Mid-South in just the past couple of days.

On Monday, he was in East Tennessee campaigning for Marsha Blackburn in her tight race against Phil Bredesen.

When air force one landed at Memphis International Airport he stepped off the plane with newly appointed Mississippi Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith, who is also in a tight race with another popular Democrat.

This is a competitive season.

The president knows the two seats are critical if he wants Republicans to maintain control in the United States Senate.

So he showed up in Southaven to rally the troops and energize his Republican base. But before he spoke with them, he spoke exclusively with WREG in a one-on-one interview.