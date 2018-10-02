× Two people transported after overnight shooting near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital overnight following a shooting in the airport area.

WREG has learned police were called to the Love’s Travel Stop on Lamar Avenue near American Way around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. That’s where two people were located suffering from a gunshot wounds.

The female was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The male victim is expected to be okay.

So far, police have not released any information on the suspect.

If you know anything that could help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.