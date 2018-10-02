× Pass It On: A disabled mechanic receives help

HORN LAKE, Miss. — This story begins at a Motel 6 in Horn Lake, Mississippi where we met Kent.

Kent is not in the best of health.

“I got shot up, I have diabetes and I had eight heart attacks,” he said.

But Kent is not focused on himself. He wants to help a friend.

“Mr. Raymond is a mechanic. He’s a hard working man. He takes good care of his family and everything.”

And while Mr. Raymond was helping a friend, his pelvis was broken in three places with broken ribs and a brain bleed.

“He was gonna help him fix his truck. They were going up to get a part for it and one of these 8-wheel chemical trucks ran over him,” Kent said. “Right now he’s just having a whole lot of troubles trying to take care of things, because he can’t work.”

It’s time for us to reach for the cash.

We’re going to pass on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

But that’s not it, Kent passed along $202 of his own.

Moments later, Kent’s dog led the way to Mr. Raymond’s room. Once inside, he explained why we were there.

“I told him the story about you and they managed to help you out a little bit. How about that?” he said.

It’s obvious the wreck has left Raymond in really bad shape.

Kent started counting out the cash. $300 from WREG, $300 from our anonymous donor and $300 from our motel owner.

“You didn’t have to do that,” Mr. Raymond said. “Yes I did,” Kent replied.

Mr. Raymond has been hard working and always provided for his family. The car accident has left him disabled and devastated.

“They look at Dad and that’s the way I look at it when I get and look and see my family. How am I going to take care of them? Where am I going to be tomorrow? They look at Dad like, ‘You’re supposed to provide for us. You’re supposed to put food on the table and keep a roof over our head,” he said.

Well, we don’t have the answers to why this happened to Raymond. But we can tell you he’s thankful for the help.

“You guys are God sent,” he said.