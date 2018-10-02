× No bond for men accused of killing Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men stood in front of a judge Tuesday morning as they learned they won’t get bond.

Quandarius Richardson, 22, and McKinney Wright, 18, face first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges, along with Racanisha Wright, 16.

Police said the trio pulled up to Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO Phil Trenary on South Front and shot and killed him Thursday evening. Trenary was walking home from a Chamber-sponsored event.

The next morning in Frayser, police said they spotted the white truck the suspects left in and a high-speed chase started. It eventually ended with a fiery crash in South Memphis.

Officers said Richardson and another man face additional charges for that.

“The charges, the elements of the charges, don`t change the case just because it gets more attention than others,” said Jennifer Nichols.

She is prosecuting Trenary’s murder and was also in court Tuesday.

“Neither [suspect] was appointed a public defender. The public defender’s office made an announcement that there was a conflict, which isn’t unusual. So private counsel was appointed for both,” she said.

The Shelby County Public Defender’s office wouldn’t comment on that conflict.

Neither would Richardson’s attorney Tawanda Williams, nor Wright’s attorney Henry Gotten. Both are private attorneys willing to take an appointment from a judge.

“Just been appointed on the case. I have no comment on this time,” said Gotten after speaking to Wright’s family outside of court.

Both men will be back in court next week.

“In between now and then, I imagine I will be speaking to both defense attorneys,” said Nichols.

The 16-year-old charged in the case was in juvenile court Monday and is scheduled to go back to court next week.

It’s yet to be determined if she’ll be tried as an adult.