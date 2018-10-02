× Marked Tree police chief on administrative leave

MARKED TREE, Ark. — The chief of police in Marked Tree has been placed on administrative leave.

Michael Matlock told WREG he received a letter Monday morning that said he’d been placed on paid administrative leave until the City Council meeting on October 8. He said the letter does not say why.

WREG reached out to Mayor Steve Craig who confirmed the news, but wouldn’t give any other details.

Matlock has been the police chief of the Marked Tree Police Department since September 2016. He’s from Gary, Indiana.