Manhunt for alleged Poinsett County shooter over, suspect in custody

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — The search for an alleged shooter in Poinsett County, Arkansas is now over after the man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WREG they captured Steven Halfacre before 8 a.m.

Deputies said the search for Halfacre began several hours prior after they responded to a shooting call on Tulot Road. That’s where they found one person had been shot. The individual was rushed to the hospital where they are currently undergoing surgery.

As for the alleged shooter, authorities said he was last seen in a field off of Industrial Drive in Trumann, Arkansas. Deputies said they set up a perimeter around the area and eventually took Halfacre into custody.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.