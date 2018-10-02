Man who pleads guilty to vehicular homicide receives 8 years probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide after he reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian has been granted probation.

Andre Hill was sentenced to eight years probation and given a $1,000 fine while in court on Monday. The judge noted that the defendant had been wearing a device to monitor alcohol intake for three years without an infraction.

According to police, Hill hit Michael Yarbrough as the victim tried to cross the street near Highland and Faxon in November 2015. Yarbrough - who police noted had also been intoxicated at the time - died on the scene.

Yarbrough's BAC was measured at .176, more than twice the limit for intoxication.

WREG discovered this incident in 2015 was the ninth time Hill had been in trouble before and sixth time he faced charges for driving with a revoked license.

A image of Hill was not available.