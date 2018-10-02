Loved ones say Hollie Adcock will be missed by many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memories are what Makenzie Koehn has left of her close friend.

Koehn spoke to us on Facetime since she's no longer in Mississippi. The place she and Adcock met. Koehn was Adcock's big sister in Kappa Delata Sorority at Missisippi State.

"I loved her so much, because she was such a diverse individual," she said.

The two remained close over the years.

But in April 2017, police found Adcock dead in her East Memphis apartment. She was just 22-years-old.

Initially, investigators believed it was suicide.

"I didn't know what in the world, what to think," Koehn said.

Nearly 17 months later, police say Jason Chase Riley pulled the trigger.

"I have never felt that kind of emotion before. I was extremely angry. I didn't even know him," Koehn said.

Police revealed new evidence, saying Riley dated Adcock and threatened her if they broke up. They also say he staged the suicide.

Koehn says what is clear is that too many people are grieving.

Adcock was a Dyer County High valedictorian and class President. She loved to hunt and fish and was working to be an occupational therapist.

Her laugh and smile is what Koehn will miss the most.

"I just know she was working so hard to be someone great. So it just makes me really, really sad. The world is going to miss out on that."

Riley is facing first-degree murder among other charges. He's being held on a $700,000 bond.