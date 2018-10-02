× Grizzlies drop preseason opener to Rockets

Birmingham, AL. — Playing in his first game since last November, Mike Conley led four Grizzlies in double figures with 16 points but the Grizz dropped their preseason opener 131-115 in Birmingham.

Newcomers Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson combined for 27 points on 11 of 12 shooting as the rookie Jackson went a perfect 6 for 6 from the floor in his NBA debut. Anderson missed just one shot, going 5-for-6 and scoring 12 points in his Grizzlies debut.

The Rockets were led by CP3. Chris Paul leading all scorers with 22 points while reigning MVP James Harden had 20 and the newest Rocket Carmelo Anthony scored 13.

The Grizzlies will play their preseason home opener Friday night at FedExForum against the Atlanta Hawks.