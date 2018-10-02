× Attempted Mapco robbery leads to shootout in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are investigating after someone reportedly tried to rob a Mapco gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to police the suspect entered the gas station on Raleigh Millington Road and St. Elmo around 5:30 a.m. and tried to rob the employees inside. Someone inside the store saw what was going on and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, police told WREG’s Melissa Moon.

Several minutes later a man fitting the suspect’s description showed up at the Circle K with a gunshot wound. That man told responding officers he was driving down the street when his car was shot at by persons unknown.

Authorities said his car did not have any bullet holes in it and the vehicle matched the description of the getaway car.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.