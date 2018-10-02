× Arrest made in South Memphis murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after police said he chased a man down during an argument and shot him multiple times, leaving him to die.

According to police reports, Marreco Adams got into an argument with Tremaine Farmer on the evening of August 17. The altercation quickly turned physical and the victim was seen fleeing out of a home on Cambridge with the suspect on his heels.

Several moments later gunshots rang out.

That’s when a witness reportedly saw Farmer on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and Adams walking away.

Adams was eventually taken into custody on October 1. Police said at that time he admitted to shooting the victim multiple times. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.