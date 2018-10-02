× Amazon announces minimum wage increase as hiring begins at Memphis Distribution Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced it’s boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers the same day hiring at its Memphis location is set to begin.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported the company is raising the wage to $15 per hour starting next month. The company said the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

In late September, Amazon announced it would be firing more than 1,500 full-time and part-time positions at their distribution center and sortation centers, both located in Southeast Memphis.

Open positions at the sortation center can be found online now and open positions at the receive center will be listed starting Oct. 2.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply online where they will also indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

Amazon associates receive competitive wages and comprehensive benefits. Full-time associates benefits include healthcare starting on day one, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, 401(k) and company stock awards. Amazon also offers hourly employees the innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for employees to pursue courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

