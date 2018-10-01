Whitehaven business targeted by thieves for second time in two months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A relatively new Whitehaven business became the victim of crime again over the weekend.

On Sunday, authorities released video from inside the Electrolyfe Juice Bar on Elvis Presley Boulevard that showed two men breaking into the business early Saturday morning. The men took off with money from the register and a tablet that belonged to the business.

Police said this is the second burglary at the business in the last two months.

During the first incident on August 16 a lone man robbed the business.

Back in January, WREG’s Markova Reed covered the opening of the Electrolyte Juice Bar on Bright Spot. The owner, Quavisa Henderson, told us she wanted to help the community by giving it access to healthy foods.