× Video: 1-year-old boy saved from mangled car after North Memphis wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were terrifying moments in North Memphis this weekend as on-lookers watched a man jump into a mangled car to save a 1 year old boy who was trapped inside.

The man’s wife shot video of the rescue.

“Get him Dante! Get him Dante!” you can hear her shout.

The man gets the child out and hands him to a young woman.

“Ooh Lord he got him. Ooh Lord. He got him. He got him. He got him.” his wife shouts.

The couple spotted the wreck yesterday morning after the driver crashed into a light pole. He was headed north on Jackson Avenue, near Macon Road. A witness claims he was fighting with a woman in the car.

In the video, you see the driver laying on the ground in pain with a women next to him, clutching the child and crying. She appears to be the woman who was in the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital but wasn’t critically hurt. Thankfully, the little boy is okay.

Trevino Freeman says it’s a miracle the child survived.

“Yeah, that’s lucky. By looking at the vehicle that’s real bad,” he says.

He calls the boy’s rescuer a hero.

“Good citizen no doubt. I mean, I would have did the same thing,” he says.

Alice Taylor calls him a good man.

“Even with everything that’s going on some people still have good hearts,” she says, “We need more people like that.”

The driver was cited for several things including driving without a license. He’s due in court next month.