Source: Woman to be charged after posting pic of Jessica Chambers jury

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A woman is reportedly about to turn herself in after posting a picture of the Jessica Chambers jury to social media.

At the start of court Monday morning, the judge made an announcement saying that someone had snuck a phone into the courtroom in Batesville and snapped a picture of the jury.

The judge was livid while speaking to those present.

“Direct violation of my court order. That person will be arrested and that person will face the maximum penalty that I am capable of inflicting. Now, fair warning: you get caught you’re going to do the time. Got it?”

WREG’s Bridget Chapman has learned the person who posted the photo has been identified and is reportedly on the way to turn herself in.