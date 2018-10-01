× Raleigh man indicted in step brother’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh man has been indicted by a local grand jury after deputies said he shot and killed his step brother and seriously injured another man.

Victor Bonner was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of tampering with evidence and theft of property.

Deputies said in December 2017, Bonner shot 20-year-old Romero White in the head. By the time first responders arrived at the Walden Glen Cove home he was already dead.

Another man also sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He told police Bonner had shot the other victim and attacked him.

While being questioned, deputies said Bonner told them he had thought about the shooting for a long time. Prior to the shooting he even stated he thought “this is my chance.”

Deputies said the murder weapon and Bonner’s clothes were found in a wooded area nearby.