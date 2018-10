× Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at Millbranch and Shelby Monday night, Memphis Police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The subject responsible remained on the scene.

This is a developing story.

MPD Officers are on the scene of a crash at Millbranch & Shelby where an adult male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was xported critical to ROH. The subject responsible remained on the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 2, 2018