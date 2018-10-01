Live at 9: Go Jim Go!, the Freshman Success Network & cooking with Brian Thurmond

Go Jim Go!

WREG’s Jim Jaggers has hit the road for his 13th annual bike ride across the Mid-South. He and the rest of the Go Jim Go riders have collected more than $160,000 for Le Bonheur’s Children Hospital.

How to spot a flooded car

If you plan to shop for a car in the coming days, watch out. Tennessee authorities warn that hurricane Florence will wash up plenty of flooded vehicles.

Randy Hutchinson can tell you what to look for.

The Freshman Success Network

It may be the most important year in your child's education. Ninth grade is prime time for students to become either disengaged or overwhelmed. The non-profit Stand For Children recognized that and launched a pilot program focusing on freshmen at two memphis schools. It worked so well that Shelby County Schools is partnering to expand the Freshmen Success Network to eight schools.

Cardell Orrin heads Stand For Children and Billy Walker II is the director of student affairs for the district.

Cooking with Brian Thurmond

If you like your protein low-fat, fish is a great alternative, but not everyone knows how to prepare it.

Brian Thurmond is the new executive chef at Jack Binion's Steakhouse at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica.