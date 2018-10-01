× Juvenile charged in Phil Trenary’s murder appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 16-year-old charged in Phil Trenary’s murder appeared in in Juvenile Court on Monday afternoon.

The hearing lasted about 20 minutes. The judge told the 16-year-old the charges that were filed against her, including felony murder, attempted robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

The teenager said she did not understand one of the charges. The judge explained to her that she’s still held responsible if she was with someone during a crime and didn’t know what they planned.

The suspect’s public defender said there was no indication in the affidavit that his client was responsible. The judge ruled that she would be detained at Juvenile Court.

She will have access to the school there. The prosecutor plans to ask the district attorney about transferring her case to Adult Court at 201 Poplar.

Her next hearing has been set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m.