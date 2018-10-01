× Downtown fire damages two businesses, sends fire fighter to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One fire fighter was injured and two buildings damaged after a fire at a local restaurant over the weekend.

According to the fire department, the fire started just before noon on Saturday at 126 Monroe Avenue which is Curry N Jerk Authentic Caribbean Cuisine.

By the time they arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Fire fighters said both the restaurant and the business next door -McEwen’s- sustained heavy smoke, water and fire damage.

One fire fighter was also transported to the hospital after sustaining an injury to his ankle. He’s expected to be okay.