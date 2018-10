× Deputies on the scene after train and car collide in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies are on the scene of an accident at Renter and Kerriville Rosemark where a train and car collided, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person has been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. Authorities warned drivers to select an alternate route if travelling in the area.

This is a developing story.

