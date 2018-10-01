× Crews prepare for President Trump’s visit to Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Crews are getting ready for President Trump to visit two locations in the Mid-South.

The president visited Johnson City in east Tennessee on Monday to support Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. And tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m., he’ll speak at the Landers Center in Southaven in support of U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith.

This will be President Trump’s first visit to Mississippi since he was elected.

We will be in Southaven to keep you posted on all details of his trip.