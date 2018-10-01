× Couple accused of firing shots at suspect’s ex, mother, two small children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South couple is in trouble with the law after police say they fired shots at his ex-girlfriend, her two small children and the man’s mother.

A warrant has been issued for Degarrius Elliott on charges of aggravated assault. His girlfriend Terryona Small was arrested and charged with facilitation of a felony to wit aggravated assault/ domestic violence.

According to police, the pair went over to his mother’s home Saturday night where they were met by the man’s mom and his ex-girlfriend. His two young children were also inside the home at the time.

After a fight between the adults, the couple left the scene in their vehicle. The victims told police that as the pair were leaving, Small suddenly stopped the vehicle and Elliott began firing shots towards the home. A short time later the victims were standing outside the home with the children when the couple returned and once again opened fire.

Authorities said they found nine shell casings and one bullet fragment on the scene.

Thankfully, no one inside the home was injured.