Authorities: 400 guns stolen from UPS facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Memphis Police Department are investigating after hundreds of guns were stolen over the weekend.

According to the agencies, two men driving a U-Haul vehicle pulled up to the UPS facility at 1803 Brooks Road in Memphis and took off with 400 guns.

Up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you know anything call the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-2274.