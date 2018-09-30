× Police: Juvenile dead, another injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female juvenile was killed and three more victims were injured in a shooting in the 3600 block of South Third Street in South Memphis early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 1:59 a.m. A female juvenile was found dead on the scene.

Another female juvenile received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. A third female juvenile wasn’t taken to the hospital.

An adult male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Interfaith and Jerusalem. The suspect may have been in a dark Sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

