One shot dead in Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday in a Raleigh apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting at the Summit Apartments around 3 a.m.

One male victim had been shot and taken to Baptist East by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH,