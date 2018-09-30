× Off-duty State Trooper shot, killed in Mississippi; suspect arrested

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. — An off-duty State Trooper was shot and killed near the Tippah County and Alcorn County line early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement confirms State Troopers responded to Hatchie Bottom just before 1 a.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The gunshot victims were identified as off-duty Trooper Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith, 32, and Rickie Dale Vick. Vick was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Troy Anthony Eaten, 43, of Rienzi, MS. Here surrendered to law enforcement authorities at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case.