Woman fires weapon into air during fight at West Memphis Walmart

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly picked up a gun and fired it into the air in a Walmart parking lot.

West Memphis Police say two groups got into a verbal fight in the parking lot near the I-40/I-55 split around 9:30 Friday night. The fight turned physical and someone’s gun dropped from their waistband onto the ground.

That’s when a woman on the other side of the fight picked up the gun and fired several shots into the air, police said. The fight broke up, and one side stayed on the scene.

A man allegedly took the gun from the woman and dropped it off at someone’s house in Memphis. Police have not located the woman.

No one was injured.