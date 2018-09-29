× Volunteers clean up around Aretha Franklin’s South Memphis birthplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of volunteers hit the streets of South Memphis on Saturday to clean up the neighborhood surrounding Aretha Franklin’s childhood home.

Volunteers broke out the rakes and the wheelbarrows to remove limbs and debris from the yard at 406 Lucy Avenue.

The owner of the home, Vera House, took part in the clean-up effort with her 12 children.

Volunteers also cleaned up debris along Simpson, Cambridge and Latham streets.

House, with help from community leaders, recently paid off outstanding city and county property taxes and fees on the small shotgun house as it awaits a final restoration plan.