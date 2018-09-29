× Three charged with murder in connection with Phil Trenary’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Thursday’s shooting death of business leader Phil Trenary, the Memphis Police Department announced shortly before midnight Saturday.

McKinny Wright Jr., 22, Quandarius Richardson, 18, and a 16-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Quandarius Richardson was one of two people taken into custody after a high-speed chase and wreck in South Memphis on Friday. The truck involved in that wreck had been seen speeding away from the murder scene the night before.

Richardson was being held on $500,000 bond on several charges including evading police. He is set to face a judge Monday.

Trenary, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was gunned down Thursday night on Front Street near his downtown home as he walked from a Chamber-sponsored event. He had previously been CEO of Pinnacle Airlines and was a tireless advocate for Memphis.