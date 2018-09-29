× Suspects involved in high-speed chase, crash Friday identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged following a high-speed chase that left several people injured on Friday.

According to police, Shymontre Reed was charged with theft of property, auto theft and evading. The second man police said were inside the vehicle was Quandarius Richardson. He was charged with theft of property, auto theft, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, no driver’s license and evading arrest.

Police said officers spotted the car – which matched the description of the vehicle used in the Phil Trenary murder – and tried to pull the driver over. The driver refused to stop and a high-speed pursuit began, they said.

The chase ended in a crash Friday morning near the intersection of McLemore and Mississippi Boulevard.

Two people inside the truck were taken into custody, police said.

“We cannot confirm right now that individuals taken in custody are responsible for the shooting that happened last night on South Front,” MPD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.