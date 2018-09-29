× Arkansas comes up short against rivals Texas A&M

ARLINGTON, Texas–Jashaun Corbin had the first 100-yard kickoff return to start a game for Texas A&M since 1994, Trayveon Williams ran for 153 yards with two touchdowns and the Aggies beat Arkansas 24-17 on Saturday for coach Jimbo Fisher’s first Southeastern Conference victory.

Corbin, a true freshman, fielded his first career return at the edge of the end zone and took off before shooting through an open gap across the field toward the opposite sideline. He streaked by the A&M bench and scored untouched to put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) ahead to stay.

Williams, whose 1-yard score capped A&M’s first offensive possession, had a 4-yard TD with 5 minutes left that made it 24-10 and proved to be the decisive score.

Arkansas (1-4, 0-2) was already down 17-0 after having minus-3 total yards with no first downs and punting on each of its first four offensive possessions.

But because of two interceptions thrown by Kellen Mond and two missed field goals by Seth Small, the Razorbacks still had a chance when they got the ball back with less than 2 minutes left in the game. But their attempt to force overtime for the fourth time in the last five games in the series ended when Donovan Wilson intercepted a pass by Ty Storey with 1:11 left.

Texas A&M has won seven consecutive games against former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas since they reconnected in the SEC in 2012. It’s the longest winning streak by either team in the 75-game series that dates back to 1903.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are going to have a difficult time getting an SEC victory in their first season under coach Chad Morris without some drastic improvement, especially on offense. They had only 248 total yards, most of that coming on its two 75-yard touchdowns drives _ Storey had a 29-yard TD pass to Mike Woods after Cole Kelley’s earlier keeper for a 1-yard score. They went three-and-out on seven possessions.

Texas A&M: Mond didn’t account for a touchdown for the first time this season and threw both of his interceptions before halftime _ both right to linebacker Dre Greenlaw. But Mond was 17-of-26 passing for 201 yards and the Aggies also have one of the SEC’s top running backs in Williams.

UP NEXT

Arkansas plays No. 1 Alabama next Saturday in the first of five consecutive home games, four on campus and one in Little Rock.