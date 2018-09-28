× Officers can’t pull drivers over for unconfirmed insurance, state representative says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis police officers are suspended with pay as 25-year-old Martavious Banks fights for his life.The officers chased him into a Whitehaven home on September 17. One of the officers fired the shots that hit Banks in the back.

He allegedly fled after they ran his plate and pulled him over.

“The license plate yielded information that insurance on the vehicle was unconfirmed,” MPD Director Michael Rallings said.

But MPD sources say officers can’t pull someone over just for that.

There has to be another reason and information obtained by WREG seems to support that.

We asked police how many other times it’s happened in roughly the last year but were told no documents corresponded to our request.

“That makes you wonder was there another reason why they stopped him?” William Edwards said. “I have police officers in my family, and I know police officers. Unfortunately, there are situations where they cover their butts just like anyone else.”

The insurance data base that officers use was created in 2017 as part of a Tennessee bill that passed a couple of years earlier. The legislation stiffened the penalties for driving without insurance.

“It was simply to ensure that people had insurance. It was not a reason for pulling people over,” Representative Antonio Parkinson said.

Of course, questions surrounding the traffic stop are part of a larger controversy.

Police say all three officers had their body or dashboard cameras off at some point during the ordeal.

“If transparency was there and if they didn’t do anything wrong, there would have been no reason to turn the cameras off.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened as outrage over the incident continues to grow.