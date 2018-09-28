× Naked man arrested for masturbating at downtown trolley stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after getting completely naked and pleasuring himself in front of onlookers at a trolley stop in front of City Hall downtown.

William Johncock, 58, caught the attention of not only the trolley driver, but also her supervisor and a retired MPD sex crimes lieutenant who just happened to be there.

“I don’t know what I would do if I seen someone like that, you know what I’m saying? It’s freaky. It’s just real freaky, said trolley rider Debbie Brewster.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johncock was still naked at the trolley stop on Main Street when an officer arrived around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s quite unnerving really,” said tourist Steward Linnane, who’s visiting Memphis from England with his wife. “You wouldn’t expect to see that probably in the downtown area.”

Johncock, who’s homeless, doesn’t have any prior indecent exposure arrests in Shelby County, but he did serve time in 2014 for harassment and assault.

Court records show he made dozens of calls threatening to kill the president of the Memphis Union Mission over a $200 refund check he never received.

And earlier that year, Johncock was wanted for threatening to blow up a building in Nashville.

Brewster, who rides the trolley every day, tells WREG she’d feel a lot safer if more officers were posted near the stops.

“Well they really need more patrols riding through, you know. I’ll put it like that,” she said.

Online court records show Johncock has requested a public defender.

He was supposed to face a judge Thursday, but his arraignment was continued until Friday morning, when it was continued for a second time.

Another hearing hasn’t been scheduled.