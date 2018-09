× Memphis kicks off Pride Fest weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis LGBT community gathered Friday night to celebrate the city’s Pride Fest weekend.

It kicked off with a party down at the New Daisy on Beale Street.

Saturday, there’s a parade on Beale followed by a daylong festival at Tom Lee Park.

This is the 15th annual pride fest for the city.

More than 15,000 are expected to take part in events over the next three days.