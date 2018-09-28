× Man charged with indecent exposure arrested at Cordova High School

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was taken into custody at Cordova High School after allegedly urinating on a driver’s car and then touching himself inappropriately in front on young children.

According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Berryhill Road Wednesday evening. The victim stated she was driving down the road when she noticed Marvel Locke urinating in the middle of the street. He then allegedly turned and started urinating on her car.

Once finished, she said he began touching himself inappropriately while exposing himself. Two children under the age of seven were inside that car at the time, police said.

Officers said they eventually located the suspect at Cordova High School. They said while they were taking him into custody Locke caused a disturbance. He began screaming and making threats to persons unknown.

Locke was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing a highway or passageway.