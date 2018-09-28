Mayor Strickland responds to death of Phil Trenary

Mobile Users: Click here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is set to hold a news conference just hours after news that a prominent business leader was shot and killed last night.

Phil Trenary, the CEO and President of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was gunned down on South Front Street near G.E. Patterson before 8 p.m. Thursday. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Last night, the chamber was holding a four mile run on Riverside Drive. Kevin Kane, President and CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Trenary lived near the location where he was shot and may have been walking home from the race.