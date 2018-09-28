Live at 9: The Mid-South Fair, Paint Memphis 2018 & Brad Williams

Biking to the Gulf Coast

A team of 36 men from the Mid-South will be biking their way to the Gulf Coast starting tomorrow in an effort to raise money for cancer research and raise awareness about the disease.

Chuck Bolton and Chad Terry are two of the men participating in the ride.

The Mid-South Fair

This is the final weekend for the Mid-South Fair down at the Landers Center in Southaven. If you want to see something spectacular, you'll want to check out the performances by our next guests, Clark Kocourek and Maria Smirnov.

Paint Memphis 2018

There's always plenty to do in Memphis but at one event this weekend you can leave a mark that will remain for generations. Paint Memphis 2018 will honor Martin Luther King Junior by creating a huge mural and you get to help.

Karen Golightly and Sarah Painter are live on site where artists are preparing the framework for the mural.

Comedian Brad Williams

The late Robin Williams called him "Prozac with a head" and Memphis is getting a dose of comedian Brad Williams this weekend. And be prepared for some social commentary at the same time: there is nothing off-limits in his routines.

Music with The Zach Bair Band

There's live music every night of the week in Memphis, but let's admit it: on the weekends the Bluff City turns it up a notch.That's absolutely the case this weekend, as the Zach Bair Band introduces some new music at Rockhouse live.