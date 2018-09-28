× High-speed chase ends in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning.

According to police, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was heading southbound towards the Mississippi and Tennessee state line. When the driver got close to that location they turned around and headed northbound again.

At some point during the chase there was a crash at McLemore and Mississippi. Video from the scene shows a car on fire and surrounded by first responders.

Our crews saw one person being loaded onto a stretcher. Another person appears to be in the process of being treated on the scene.