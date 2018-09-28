× Haslams, Peyton Manning raise money for Alzheimer foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam say they’re partnering with former NFL player Peyton Manning to support an organization that funds Alzheimer’s disease research and treatment

The governor’s office said Thursday that more than $550,000 was recently raised to benefit The Pat Summitt Foundation after the groups held a luncheon and private, ticketed dinner.

The foundation — named after University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer basketball team, Pat Summitt — awards grants to Alzheimer-related nonprofits.

This is the second year the Haslams have been involved in raising money for the foundation.

Manning says in a statement that Pat Summitt was a great friend and it was an honor to work closely with the foundation.