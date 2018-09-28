× Cordova man indicted after woman shot in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Cordova man was indicted this week after police say he shot a young woman in the head.

According to police, it all began when the occupants of a hold Honda Accord got into an altercation with Wayne Taylor. Those individuals left and returned with another white vehicle.

As the two cars drove into the 1600 block of Wren Hollow Cove, someone inside the white vehicle opened fire. The 49-year-old suspect returned fire and one of his bullets hit 25-year-old Donisha Swarn in the head, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby fire station where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were also three children in the car at the time.

Taylor was indicted on reckless homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon charges.

A mugshot was not available for Taylor.