Tennessee to allocate $35M to schools to improve safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam has announced all 147 school districts in Tennessee have completed a first-ever statewide assessment of school facilities and safety procedures.

Haslam and Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen said Tuesday that those schools will now receive allocations from a $35 million fund dedicated to school security.

The money will be used to fund security and safety needs identified by the schools in the assessment, including enhanced door locks, shatter-resistant glass and funding salaries for school counselors and child psychologists.

All schools in the state were eligible to apply for two grants from the school security funding.

Separately, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security is currently working to develop a statewide school safety mobile app to allow students, faculty and others to anonymously report suspicious behavior.