× Stepfather accused of beating boy with extension cord now charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges against a man accused of beating his 6-year-old stepson to death have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Donald Rich told police that he had whipped his stepson, Rafael Smith, with an extension cord and belt before the boy’s death Sept. 19, according to a police report. The boy was found unresponsive in an apartment on Pine Hollow. Police noted a one-year-old was also in the apartment.

Hospital staff noted that Rafael had prior injuries.

Rich was initially only charged with aggravated child abuse. Court records now show first-degree murder charges.

“It hurts and angers me that my child didn’t have a peaceful death. My child had to suffer,” said Conarius Smith, the boy’s biological father, who said he had lost contact with the boy’s mother.