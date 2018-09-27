× Phil Trenary, CEO of Memphis Chamber of Commerce, dead after shooting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prominent Memphis business leader was killed in a shooting downtown Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Front Street near G.E. Patterson for a shooting just before 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in where he later died.

Mayor Jim Strickland confirms the victim is Phil Trenary, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. In a statement posted on Twitter, the mayor said:

“Like many of you, I’m shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary, a leader in our community. More than anything in these hours, my thoughts are with his family and his Chamber colleagues. I’m in close contact with MPD, which is leading a thorough investigation.”

From 1997 to 2011, Trenary was head of Pinnacle Airlines, a Memphis-based carrier for Delta. He led the transformation of Pinnacle from a small regional carrier to one of the largest regionals in the nation with over $1.2B in revenue, according to his LinkedIn page.

He led the Chamber beginning in 2014. In 2017, he was named to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory panel.

Police say the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt. He was in a white four-door F150 with a prominent antenna.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

