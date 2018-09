× Man robbed at gunpoint outside of church in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Helena-West Helena Police Department confirms a man was cutting the grass at the First Assembly Church Thursday when two men on bikes stopped and robbed him at gunpoint.

They took the money from his wallet.

Both suspects were found separately a short time later. They abandoned the bikes.

Police found a gun on one of the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.