MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon in southwest Memphis, police said.

At 3:10 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Montee Road.

A male adult shooting victim was located and taken to Regional One.

No suspect info was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips concerning this incident.