Jury in Quinton Tellis’ retrial goes to the scene of the crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jurors in the trial of the man accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014 have been hearing the case since Tuesday at the Panola County courthouse. But Thursday night, they loaded up in a van and traveled about six miles to the scene of the crime.

They went to see what it was like for first responders who found Jessica Chambers badly burned in her car in 2014.

A lot of the debate in the trial so far has been over Chambers' last words.

Ten first responders have testified that she said someone with a name sounding like "Eric" did it. The state, who has Quinton Tellis on trial, is trying to show how hard it would've been to understand her.

They also wanted to show the conditions the night of the scene.

On this trip, prosecutors and defense attorneys started asking questions, but the judge suddenly interrupted that saying, "this is ridiculous. We can't have court down here."

Instead, he says lawyers can continue that questioning on Friday when they're back in the courtroom.