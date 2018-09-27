× Father of two shot to death outside Phillips County home

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Family and friends say a father of two was killed outside of his home in Phillips County, Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Police say, Deandre Arnold, 39, was shot in a possible attempted robbery. The shooting happened off County Road 113 in the Poplar Grove area, about 20 minutes outside of Helena-West Helena.

A neighbor told WREG, a man started shooting at Arnold after he was dropped off at his house. The driver left took off in vehicle while the shooter ran away.

Not too far from the scene, a woman says she saw a man run and jump a fence. She went inside of her home and locked her door after he told her he needed help.

That’s when she says the man started banging on her door and the windows to get in. He then pushed a window AC unit through and get inside. He told her again that he needed help and used her phone.

The woman says she saw a gun in his waistband and asked him to just take her phone and car keys.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jaucodian Davis, was arrested after police spotted him in the stolen car. They chased him and it ended in a crash.

They’re still looking for the man who dropped Davis off at Arnold’s house.

This is a developing story.