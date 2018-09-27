Chemistry and excitement building around Penny’s Tigers

In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway talks about his new job in the school’s basketball offices Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men’s basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his own shoe already has revived interest in his alma mater. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–The Tigers basketball team held their media day on Thursday. This program has been the story in Memphis for about the last 6 months and they haven’t even hit the hardwood yet.With their first game nearing only a month out, the coaches, players and fans can hardly wait.
“The reaction has been great, the atmosphere has risen a lot. Everywhere I go, there are a lot of people greeting me, saying go Tigers go, and glad I am here. They are just ready for the season,” said Alex Lomax.
“It’s different, I feel like it is more intense now. Everybody is ready, the chemistry is getting better everyday,” said Kyvon Davenport.
“Memphis is very excited. The city is like I said, seems like they are behind us, that just makes us go harder,” said Jeremiah Martin.