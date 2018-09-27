× Chemistry and excitement building around Penny’s Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–The Tigers basketball team held their media day on Thursday. This program has been the story in Memphis for about the last 6 months and they haven’t even hit the hardwood yet.With their first game nearing only a month out, the coaches, players and fans can hardly wait.

“The reaction has been great, the atmosphere has risen a lot. Everywhere I go, there are a lot of people greeting me, saying go Tigers go, and glad I am here. They are just ready for the season,” said Alex Lomax.

“It’s different, I feel like it is more intense now. Everybody is ready, the chemistry is getting better everyday,” said Kyvon Davenport.

“Memphis is very excited. The city is like I said, seems like they are behind us, that just makes us go harder,” said Jeremiah Martin.